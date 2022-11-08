From left; Sadiq Suleiman; Hub Head North presents the winners’ prize to Manuel Crespo, Team Captain Fifth Chukker Polo team, winners of FirstBank of Nigeria sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup in Kaduna on Sunday

By Solomon Nwoke

Kaduna based Polo Team, Fifth Chukker has emerged winner of FirstBank of Nigeria sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup.

Playing like a team infused with the winning bug, Fifth Chukker overcame their opponent; Malcomines to cart away the prestigious FirstBank of Nigeria sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup. The finals was decided at the highbrow Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Resort in Kaduna on Sunday.

To come top in the highly explosive 6-Chukkers encounter, Fifth Chukker polo scored 10-goals against Malcomines’ 8-goals

Led by Team Captain; Manuel Crespo, a 6-goal polo player, Fecundo Ketemer another 6-goaler, home-based Abdulrahaman Mohammed +3 and of one of Ghanaian greatest polo player Kwame Isa +3, the team dominated Malcomines on their way to winning the trophy.

Though it looked like a one-sided affair, Malcomines were no pushovers as well as they fought back in the third Chukker putting the Seventh time winners on the edge.

Urged on by their teaming supporters, Murtala Laushi +1 team leader, highly experienced Hamisu Buba +4, Argentine Satiago Marambio +6 and Alejo Aramburu +6, Malcomines fought strongly keeping polo fans which included the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamali and other top government officials on the edge of their seat throughout the 6-chukkers game.

But the home team and former winners of the competition, Fifth Chukker proves too hard for Malcomines losing by 8-goals to 10-goals.

In the other match also decided over the weekend FirstBank team lost to Coronation by 8-goals to 10-goals to win the Late Gen. Hassan Cup.

The African Patrons debuted in 2004 as African Masters, but was re-launched in 2008 as African Patrons Cup.

In 2011, African Patrons Cup was offered as a platform to support Breast Cancer Awareness Movement in Northern Nigeria.

RELATED NEWS