(From left) Sadiq Suleiman, Hub Head North, FirstBank Private Banking, Manuel Crespo, Captain of Fifth Chukker Polo team, Facundo Ketemer, team member and Adamu Attah Patron of Fifth Chukker Polo team.

Kaduna-based Polo Team, Fifth Chukker, has emerged winner of of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup.

The Media Officer, Pius Anakalian, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos said that the competition was tough.

“Fifth Chukker overcame their opponent; Malcomines to cart away the prestigious FirstBank sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup,” Anakalian said.

He said that the final was decided at the highbrow Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Resort in Kaduna on Sunday.

Anakalian said that the team came out top in the highly explosive 6-Chukkers encounter having scored 10-goals against Malcomines 8-goals.

Commenting on the bank’s contribution to sports development in Nigeria, Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, said: “We are proud to have been associated with the African Patrons Cup Polo Tournament for many years.

“This is an event that truly captures the spirit of sport which plays a crucial role to the socio-economic development of the society,” Ani-Mumuney said.

The African Patrons debuted in 2004 as African Masters, but was re-launched in 2008 as African Patrons Cup. In 2011, African Patrons Cup was offered as a platform to support Breast Cancer Awareness Movement in Northern Nigeria. (NAN)

