By Benjamin Njoku

Today, in a stately manor in North Yorkshire, England, founder of Folio Media Group, Dr. Fidelis Anosike and Nollywood superstar, Rita Dominic will host friends and family to their white wedding ceremony.

It promises to be a day of picturesque activities including a marriage blessing to be held in a 900-year-old Abbey with a unique history.

Celebrities on Rita’s train include Michelle Dede (Chief Maid of Honour), Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro and Dr. Olivia Waturuocha.

The couple, who earlier in April, had their traditional wedding, will be joined by friends and family as they say their vows abroad.

The couple reportedly met at the 2017 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and their relationship was a closely guarded secret.

