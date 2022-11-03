By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Federal High Court, FHC, has constituted a special task force of judges to expeditiously hear and determine all pending pre-election cases.

The court, in a circular issued by the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, said the special panel became necessary because of the large volume of pre-election suits that had flooded its docket.

It disclosed that judges drafted into the task force would suspend all regular cases in their respective courts, due to urgency of the electoral cases which were time-bound.

According to the circular the court issued through its Assistant Director, Information, Catherine Oby Christopher, the judges will have four weeks to dispose off the pre-election cases.

“In view of the large volume of pre-election cases filed so far; with the imminent attendant risk of lapsing, it has become necessary to constitute a Task Force to speedily dispose of the matters, particularly in those Judicial Divisions with a glut of them,” the circular added.

