By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, Friday, disclosed of the Federal Government and United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, Nigeria on partnering with Stanel Group to recruit and train youths in various skills across the country.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu disclosed this on his Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, where he said the partnership deal with the Federal Government and UNDP was at the official onboarding of the Nigerian Jubilee Fellowship Programme organised by the UNDP in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria and the European Union, EU.

He described the partnership to build capacity of youth as a rare privilege, because this opportunity will massively empower and develop capacity of young Nigerians.

He said: “Had to dash back to attend the official onboarding of of the Nigerian Jubilee Fellowship Programme in Abuja. What a privilege for @stanelworld to partner with the @undpnigeria and the Federal Government of Nigeria to recruit and train youths across Nigeria.”

The Stanel boss assured that his company is deeply committed to give a holistic and in-depth training, mentoring and empowerment to Nigerian youth.

“As a Group, @stanelworld is deeply committed to mentoring and preparing youths for the future as seen in some of our strategic partnerships such as the Access More With Stanel in partnership with @myaccessbank among many others.

“The Nigeria Jubilee Fellowship Program is yet another opportunity for us to add value to our nation by infusing our trademark attributes and values of Discipline, Excellence and Integrity.

“Congratulations to all the 2000 fellows selected in this year’s cohorts”, he stated.

It will be recalled that in December 2019, the Stanel Group embarked on a youth empowerment partnership with Access Bank Plc tagged: ‘Access More With Stanel.” The master class programme held at its corporate headquarters, Stanel World in Awka, Anambra State capital attracted prominent Eastern business and political leaders including a former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano; Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe; Chairman of Innoson Motors, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma; Chairman of OilServ, Chief Emeka Okwuosa; Chairperson of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited (BUNL) and Brittania-U Ghana Limited (BUGL), Barr. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Prof., Lilian Orogbu of Business Administration Faculty, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and many others.

The second edition of the youth empowerment programme was held in February 2021 where former Central Bank Governor, CBN, and current Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, Prof. Pat Utomi, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Barr. Allen Onyema, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, and other top government officials attended to train, mentor and empower the over 5,000 youths in attendance.

