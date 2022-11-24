By: Oso Joseph

The Federal Government has called on the IoD, and corporate organisations leaders across the country to imbibe good ethical leadership targeted at building capacity for Nigerian youth to further enhance their capacity to embrace technology to make positive contributions to their organisation and the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, said this while speaking at the Institute of Directors (IoD) 2022 Annual Director’s Conference held in Lagos.

Buhari, stating that the challenges associated with corporate governance were multifaceted, and also emphasized on the need for heads of organizations to utilize the use of technology so as to achieve successful governance.

He said “Against the backdrop of the challenges of corporate governance, the Financial Reporting Council published the code of corporate governance to promote public awareness of ethical practices that would advance the integrity of the business environment.

“Also, the National Development Plan 2021 to 2025 was developed by the government to unlock the country’s potential across all sectors of the economy via a strong and sustainable governance structure’’.

Buhari also added that the private sector has been identified as the driver of the economy and the public sector as the provider of the enabling environment which is therefore relevant that both sectors collaborate for the interest and betterment of the nation.

“While I am committed to bettering the ease of doing business in Nigeria, all hands must be on deck for the country to come out of the economic challenges,” he said.

Deputy Secretary General, United Nations, Ms Amina. J. Mohammed said with the series of cascading crises affecting the world, it has become a challenge which seems to knock the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

She said ‘’Technology and digitalization are the frontiers of today’s world and it will set the era of digital transformation in the area of health, education, agriculture and finance’’.

‘’Digital revolution is not without risks and requires concerted efforts in understanding risks taking responsibilities’’

Mohammed also added that the digital revolution is one of the most powerful tools for education if properly harnessed which will lead to strengthening infrastructure, filling access gaps, and forge new and innovative public private partnerships such as Jumia and the United Nation which aims to connect every school to technology by 2030.

“Digital data, the lifeblood of planning, could become the world’s best selling commodity as it can boost yields, lower transaction costs, strengthen traceability among others in agriculture and other sectors.

“However, data can be misused to devastating effects and we must strive for digital policies that prevent these.

She also noted that at the UN, they are proposing a digital compact to be signed in 2024 and that countries around the world can leverage this agreement.

Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo Olu who was represented by The Commissioner Lagos State Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pension, Mrs Ajibola Ponle, said embracing technology is the best way to grow a nation and her economy.

Sanwo Olu also noted that technology has impacted all sectors particularly over the last two year and defining the features of successful countries is at the level of their technology.

