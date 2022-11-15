By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government has set a target of $33,000 per capita income by year 2050 from the current level of $3, 500.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this at the opening of the on-going Nigerian Economic Summit yesterday.

She said: “I am pleased to inform you that the draft Nigeria Agenda 2050 is being finalised and will be launched soon.

“The plan seeks to increase the country’s per capita income to $33,000 by 2050 and place Nigeria among the rank of Upper Middle Income Countries.

“The plan will be implemented by successive governments through six, 5-year medium-term National Development Plans and Annual Budgets.

“The Nigeria Agenda 2050 has a moral imperative to lower the poverty and unemployment rate significantly as this is the only way we can ensure sustainable broad-based growth”

According to Mrs. Ahmed, the government will renew the social contract with Nigerians and encourage the citizens to pay their taxes to enable it fund programmes and projects.

She said the federal government would consciously design programmes and projects that would attract Diaspora Nigerians to invest at home.

Mrs. Ahmed added that the administration was focused on unlocking the economic potential of the non-oil and high employment generating sectors to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth and development.

Laws inhibiting devt

for review —Agba

Earlier in his address, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, said the administration would review 18 laws and 10 policies considered as obstacles to private sector businesses.

He said the National Development Plan 2017-2025 paid particular attention to the diversification of the economy, among others.

“The NDP 2021-2025 has a unique objective of establishing a strong foundation for a concentric economic diversification, implying that the economy had already been diversified but the focus of the plan is to deepen the diversification effort within the sectors, such that each sector could substantially increase its contribution to GDP and create more jobs.

“Volume III deals with the legislative imperatives identified as binding constraints to plan implementation and has identified 18 laws and 10 policies that constrained plan implementation over the years.

” A Technical Working Team, TWT, comprising the Office of the President on Ease of Doing Business, relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, and a renowned legal firm has been set-up to review these laws and policies, with a view to enriching plan implementation,” Agba stated.

Nigeria we need

—Dozie

In his Keynote address, one of the founding fathers of NESG, Mr. Paschal Dozie, said “the Nigeria we need must be truly federal, not just in name but in reality.”

He said the Exclusive and the Concurrent Lists should be reviewed to enable decentralization of government, with a real federal system, as obtained in other federal governments.

He said the federal government should de-personalise institutions to make Nigeria more attractive to domestic and international investors.

In his contribution as a panelist, economist and banker, Mr. Atedo Peterside, noted that the nation is being held hostage by what he described as “rigged-properity” by a few elite.

According to him, those in that class are less than one million people but they have imporverished the multitude of ordinary Nigerians.

Mr. Peterside regretted that based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, at the end of 2015, 68 million Nigerians were in full employment but noted that as at end of 2020, the figure of Nigerians in full employment had fallen to a mere 31 million.

He lamented that very few Nigerians have access to the exchange rate at the official rate, adding that those with such access do not represent the generality of Nigerians.

Peterside also condemned the fuel subsidy which had continued to put pressure on the nation’s fiscal position.

According to him, those who are involved in the massive oil theft are those in government or their cronies.

He wondered how many Nigerians have the capacity to bring in ships into the country and load crude oil and take it away from the country, without the government stopping them.

Ogbu urges FG to pay attention to education

Also speaking, Prof Osita Ogbu, former National Economic Adviser, charged the government to pay more attention to social infrastructure (education and health).

He said the Nigerian public education system had been abandoned by those in government because they had no personal need of it, as they send their children to private and foreign schools.

He said though physical infrastructure remained critical to development, the nation could not afford to abandon social infrastructure, stressing that doing so would be counter-productive to national development.

