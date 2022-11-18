By Adeola Badru

The Chancellor, Dominion University, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun, has urged the Federal Government and the security agencies in the country to rise and tackle security lapses ahead of 2023 elections in the interest of the citizens.

Adelakun, who is also the Presiding Bishop, Victory International Church, Worldwide, gave the advice yesterday, at a press briefing held at the campus of the university along Ibadan-Lagos Expressway.

While harping on the relevance of peace and security in human community, the Bishop posited that: “The university has been here for three years; this is the fourth year. This area has been very peaceful. There are certain security details that I cannot give.”

“I can only tell you that the various security agencies, including the government of the state are taking measures to ensure that there is peace at least from this place where you see the first structure as you entre into Oyo State.”

“The military institution came to hold meeting with us here. The police too. When the last incidence (kidnapping along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway) happened we were there until the people were released. I can’t go into all the details because this is a security issue.’

“There are difficulties which are being sorted out between Ogun and Oyo states. Once the handshake is there, it would be difficult for criminals to come and disappear back to Ogun State.”

“Talking about the Federal Government and security, what is the role of a government? Number one is to maintain peace and order. Now in Nigeria, the South-West is the safest. The Federal Government must live up to expectation. The nation is preparing now for election.”

“Can election hold in the midst of insecurity? Absolutely no, so I want to charge those at the helms of affairs to rise up to the occasion especially the men and officers of the various security outfits. With the cooperation and commitment of the executive at the federal level and the legislature, it is possible.”

“The requirement by the NUC to set up a university is 250acres and that is massive. In the next three to four years, we intend to turn around this whole area. And, our camp site is across the road.”

“So, on this side and this side you will see massive development. We are extending Ibadan to this place where Dominion University is sited. The land we have is approved for education.”

“The Nigerian Police, Oyo State Command is coordinating the various universities around this place to build a police post that is central to Dominion University, Precious Cornerstone University, Technical University and at the Toll Gate end, Lead City University. That is in the pipeline. What is happening now makes the issue of police post to be urgent.

“The former Commissioner of Police in the state was of the opinion that we should get a land that is central from government with which we can build a central police post. That has become more urgent now.”

“The police station in control of this place is at Toll Gate. Everyday, they draft men to this place in the morning and at night. Then, we have Operation Burst, the Amotekun Corp, the Customs and the Safer Highway.”

“This is our fourth year here; we just started the fourth session. The students that have resumed so far are 436 and yet to resume is 152 plus X because we are still admitting new students. We believe that by the time the admission would be over and matriculation would be holding in February, we should be between 700 and 800 on the campus.”

“Like I said, I live in this place and we have enjoyed unbroken peace in the last three years. This is our fourth year running. Admission is going on and we want the public to know that and we want the public to know that there is absolute peace around here.”

“There is no cause for alarm. We also want to appeal to the general populace t be careful about the information they dish out.”

He urged the people against giving false information, saying that: “They should be mindful of the kind of information that they dish out. Here we have five layers of security.”

“We have the regular police men, we have the university security operatives, we have the Special Protection Unit, we have the local hunters who are familiar with the terrain because they are recruited from the villages around here, and we have God.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Babajide Olorunnisola, who disclosed that Dominion University started operations in 2019, said that: “Our first set of students are now in 400 Level. All our 11 courses are NUC accredited.”

“The courses are Accounting, Economics, Business Administration, Mass Communication, Criminology and Security Studies in our Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences.”

“In the Faculty of Computer and Applied Science, we have Computer Science, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Bio-Chemistry, Industrial Chemistry and Micro- Biology. We are a students-centred university.”

“There had been no security breach since we started. We engage in research and here, we blend academic excellence with godliness and theoretical knowledge with marketable skills. So, we hope to produce graduates who are not just knowledgeable but who are marketable,” he disclosed.

RELATED NEWS