By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS 2022 flood unexpectedly overwhelmed 34 states, the Federal Government, Thursday, inaugurated a ‘Presidential Committee for Development of a Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Prevention of Flood Disasters in Nigeria’.

While inaugurating the committee on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu who also doubles as Chairman of the Presidential Committee, charged members including Ministers of Health, Agriculture and Rural Development, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Environment, Works and Housing, and Transport, on synegising to ensure the task is carried out faithfully in the interest of Nigerians.

The Committee is expected to present the Comprehensive Plan of Action for Preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria within 90 days to Mr President.

Adamu said: “It is no longer news that the recent 2022 floods in the country have thrown several communities into hardship, submerged homes in over 34 states, and destroyed properties estimated at billions of Naira.

“Recall in May this year I presented the General Flood Outlook (AFO) for the year. The outlook showed 233 Local Government Areas (LGA) in 32 States of the Federation, and the FCT fall within the highly Probable Flood Risks Areas.

“Also, 212 LGAs in 35 States of the Federation, including FCT, fall within the Moderately Probable Flood Risk Areas, while the remaining 329 LGAs fall within the Probable Flood Risks Areas.

“Flooding incidences in Nigeria over the years have been caused mainly by overflow of silted rivers and poor drainage systems from localized rainfalls that generate flash flooding in urban areas.

“Since the incidences of the floods this year, my colleagues and I have been working together to ensure that affected communities receive relief materials to ease their hardship.

“I would like to commend the positive synergy between the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) and related organizations such as NIMET, NEMA, NIWA, NASRDA, SHELL, TCN, Research Institutions/Academia, and other stakeholders in the Water and Environmental Management Sectors of the Country.

“The members of the Presidential Committee being inaugurated today are seasoned professionals and bureaucrats who have been selected from across the MDAs, States and Professional Organisations.

“You have been adjudged to have, in one way or the other, contributed immensely to the Water Resources, Environmental, Agricultural and other Sectors of the Country.

“I urge you, therefore, to consider your nomination to membership of this Committee as a privilege and another opportunity to serve and contribute towards safeguarding the lives and well-being of our fellow citizens that otherwise would be vulnerable to the devastating effects of flood in the future.”

Meanwhile, The Term of Reference, ToR, of a three-month term includes: Assessing and reviewing existing plans and policies on the management of flood disasters in Nigeria; Identifying and working with critical Stakeholders in flood disaster management; Identifying and visiting selected strategic flood-affected and prone areas;

Carry out technical evaluation of information obtained from the assessment; Liaise and work with international organisations with expertise in flood management, where necessary; and Develop a comprehensive action plan for preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria.

According to the Minister, the Presidential directive will be carried out under a two-tier institutional arrangement: Steering Committee and a Technical Working Group.

The steering committee is being coordinated by the Minister of Water Resources, while the Technical Working Group is coordinated by the Director General, National Water Resource Institute, Prof Emmanuel Adanu.

Responding on behalf of the Technical Working Group, Prof Adanu, assured of collaboration with other experts in order to proffer solutions and ensure impact of flooding is drastically reduced across the country, but added that flood cannot be completely stopped, hence the focus is on reducing its impact.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said, “Our is from the humanitarian point of view. We have been working on this issue of flood management or flood mitigation and preparedness as it affects communities.

“I want to believe that this committee will look into that policy and come up with the recommendations there and see how we were going to address these issues.”

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said, “So apart from additional education, is also to make sure that people heed the warning and do the right thing in time. Some of the information on even flooding is from dams, people who will be told and they will just linger around until the flood comes close by.

“So really, the issue is more people live in than the natural occurrence. We know climate change has changed a lot of things, a 10 year flood now can happen in five years, 20 year can now happen in just like 10 years.

“So having all this information, we should expect the unexpected, and I think this very Committee and this Presidential Comprehensive Plan of Action will bring so much of that to the fore so that people will understand better and to be more proactive, and of course, the farmers will continue to drive the point home to avoid planting, especially during rainy season in flood plains.

“Again, we will also use the current flood to do dry season farming so salvaging something that we can use in the face of disaster.

“I guess what I am saying is we will develop resilience to progress in the face of disaster.”

Also the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said, “So this committee has a lot on its hands. We have a lot to do because it is such as to prepare plan for this time but for the future and also that will present not to prepare a plan for the kind of disaster we have seen now but also for to project things that could be even worse than this, and the President put together a complete team where we have to do a lot.

“The Ministry of Water Resources, and the Ministry of Environment, have their own jobs cut out; a lot of engineering work a lot of sanitation remediation.

“For the health sector, it is also a painful part, you might lose your property, your house will be blown off, lives will be lost and also people who are sick, this will be a breeding ground for waterborne diseases, cholera, dysentery, and with a virus diseases that will be particularly terrible for young people for children because children cannot take too much of dehydration.

“Therefore, the plan has to look into ways of preventing deaths, illness to people from point of view of both Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

“A lot of education is required. To learn that we cannot under such circumstances depend on raw water, various ways of treating water domestically for consumption.

“We at the Ministry of Health will be able to play our part in developing this plan and we are happy that even the Minister of Environment and Minister Humanitarian Affairs will be in here to mitigate the damage done and back the sight of the plants that we are not immediately able to remedy.

“So I like to pledge that the Ministry has to play its part and we shall work very well to the very best of our ability, we are colleagues to see to a plan that is comprehensive as already being requested here, but also resilient, and the plan that grows that takes more into consideration that what we have seen now.”

