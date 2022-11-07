By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the International Labour Organisation, ILO, are collaborating to tackle the challenges of irregular migration and to put a stop to exploitation against migrant workers.

To that effect, the NLC in collaboration with the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC, on Monday, unveiled a web-based platform to enhance trade union contributions towards better management and governance of migration in Nigeria.

The web platform is anchored on the ILO general principles and operational guidelines for migrant fair recruitment to eradicate among others, the exploitation of migrant workers.

Read Also:

In his goodwill message at the launching and training workshop on Migrant Recruitment Advisor, MRA, in Nigeria that was held in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige commended the NLC and the ITUC for developing the web platform to enhance Trade Union contributions towards better management and governance of migration in Nigeria.

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju said, “It is our firm belief that the platform would further support government’s efforts in this area to reduce incidences of irregular migration and, if possible, eliminate it.”

He noted that the work world is changing and that labour mobility has become a part of a more dynamic and globally connected world.

He said, “In this setting, Private Employment Agencies (PEAs) play a crucial role in giving job seekers a starting point for employment and balancing global labour supply and demand.

“In recognition of this fact, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has been implementing the Recruiters’ License Scheme to regulate the activities of Private Employment Agencies to prevent abusive and unfair labour practices.

“Guided by the ILO’s General Principles and Operational Guidelines for Fair Recruitment, we sincerely hope this worker union initiative will further strengthen the government’s ongoing efforts through enhanced collaboration with our Social Partners.

“It is pertinent to mention that promoting opportunities for all women and men to engage in labour migration for decent and productive employment in conditions of freedom, dignity, security, and equity is one of the priority areas of focus of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.”

He assured the NLC the government readiness and commitment to continue collaborating with them towards successfully implementing the laudable and innovative project that was launched.

Also speaking, the General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emma Ugbaja on behalf of the leadership of the labour center, and the working people of Nigeria, welcomed the stakeholders to the two days’ event.

He said, “As you know, migration is a Human Right and is historical, even today many people are on the move South-North, North-South, North-North and all around the globe.

“However, it is not without challenges, more so these challenges are becoming more and more and making mobility more difficult.

“As part of organized labour’s effort to contribute to addressing these challenges, the NLC is keen on advancing the fair recruitment initiatives and principles, and will continue to advocate for fair recruitment for all workers, and the Migrant Recruitment Advisor activities is one of the strategies.

“This is why the NLC is partnering with the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the African Regional Organization of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) to develop and operate the Migrants Recruitment Advisor (MRA).”

RELATED NEWS