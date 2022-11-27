Senator Ademola Adeleke

By Miftaudeen Raji

Loyalists of the Osun state governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke reportedly slaughtered over 100 cows to mark his inauguration ceremony as the Osun State governor today (Sunday).

Vanguard gathered that celebrations will be held across the various councils in the state after the official oath-taking.

Already, the Osogbo City Stadium, venue of the Sunday’s event has worn a new look since Saturday when our correspondent went out to observe preparations for the ceremony.

Decorators had been busy decorating the main bowl of the stadium with red and white colour of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in preparation for the ceremony.

Festival of cows

The PDP members and Adeleke loyalists, it was gathered, bought the cows were bought to celebrate Adeleke’s swearing-in, which they described as ‘the burial of All Progressives Congress (APC) government’ in the state.

According to sources at the party’s secretariat, the cows have been distributed to the 332 wards of the 30 local government areas of the state, while prayers from selected Christian and Muslim leaders would be held to seek God’s blessings for the incoming government.

Aside from the cows that arrived in trailers provided by committed PDP leaders in the state, other party members were said to have contributed money towards their entertainment, while arrangements for musical performances have been made.

It was gathered that in Ede, the country home of Adeleke, the celebration would be held at different locations of the town. Celebration is also expected to take place at the market square of Ipetumodu, the headquarters of Ife North Local Government Area of the state.

In Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of the state, 15 cows have been reportedly slaughtered, while 20 are to be used for the celebration in Osogbo, the state capital.

While 20 cows will also be slaughtered for the celebration in Ejigbo, the headquarters of Ejigbo Local Government Area of the state today, four will be slaughtered in Modakeke of Ife East Local Government Area of the state.

One of the organisers and PDP chieftains, Bola Oyebowale told newsmen that the events would take the form of a carnival.

Oyebowale expressed excitement at Adeleke’s victory at the poll, which, according to him, “would lift the state out of backwardness and poverty which the APC forced on it.”

Security in top gear

Recall that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Osun state command said it deployed a total of 3,700 personnel for the inauguration.

Similarly, Osun State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, said the agency had deployed 250 personnel for the inauguration.

Meanwhile, Osun State Police Command said it will deploy adequate number of security operatives to ensure hitch-free inauguration.

On its part, for the inauguaration, Osun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Paul Okpe, said 350 personnel would be on duty.

