By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola is set to celebrate his 60th birthday on a private luxury motor yacht ‘Christina O’ worth over N2.2bn.

Otedola who will turn 60 on Friday, November 4, reportedly rented the yacht to celebrate with his family and friends.

The superyacht is one of the biggest yachts in the world belonging to billionaire Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

Otedola reportedly rented to sail for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea with family and friends alongside crew members on board.

The weekly rental cost of the yacht, according to Charter World, is €620,000

Counting down to the ‘big day’, Otedola shared pictures of him and his family and also the interiors of the yacht.

