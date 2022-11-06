By Ayo Onikoyi

It will soon be wedding bells for budding Afrobeat singer and Femi Kuti’s son, Made Kuti as his girlfriend of two years, Inedoye Onyenso has announced their engagement on her Instagram page, saying the Fela’s grandson popped the question to her on their two years anniversary dinner.

“I said yes to the Love of My Life,” she gleefully wrote. “I always told him I knew he won’t go on one knee to propose but he’ll go all out and I begged him not to because I’ll faint and I’m sure he won’t want me to faint before I give him an answer. Long story short, he listened and popped the question while we were having a conversation about our future which for me is everything.”

The ecstatic bride-to-be revealed that they were on a trip planned as her birthday gift, adding that Made planned it all without giving an inkling that he was going to pop the question

“La Isla Bonita” , which was my favorite song as a child because I used to love hearing my mum sing it out of the blue, was sung by the singer on the boat when he proposed, so I guess it’s our song now,” she wrote.

