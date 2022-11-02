By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court has constituted a special task force of Judges to expeditiously hear and determine all pending pre-election cases.

The court, in a circular that was issued by the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, said the special panel became necessary, following the large volume of pre-election suits that have flooded its docket.

It disclosed that judges that have been drafted into the task force would suspend all regular cases in their respective courts, due to urgency of the electoral cases which are time-bound.

According to a statement the court issued through its Assistant Director Information, Catherine Oby Christopher, the Judges will have four weeks to dispose of the pre-election cases.

“In view of the large volume of Pre-Election cases filed so far; with the imminent attendant risk of lapsing, it has become necessary to constitute a Task Force to speedily dispose of the matters, particularly in those Judicial Divisions with a glut of them”, the statement added.

