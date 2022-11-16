The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N2.5 billion for the procurement of operational vehicles for the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, revealed this when he briefed State House Correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The contracts for the purchase of the vehicles were awarded to Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited and Mikaino International Limited. Everything came to N2,578,948,164.36 only.

“Please note that the contracts were secured by locally-based automobile companies. Dangote Peugeot is to supply within 30 days while Mikaino international is to supply within 14 days.

“Under the arrangement, Dangote Peugeot is to supply 18 Landtrek pickup vehicles at N18,172,875.00 each, totaling N145,383,000.00 and 90 other vehicles at N20,889,999 each totaling N1,880,099,910.00.

“Mikaino is to supply 20 Nissan Almera Acenta vehicles at the cost of N12,255,000.00 each,” he added.

Also addressing the correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed that the Council approved N8 billion for the execution of three contracts for the ministry.

According to him, the amount covers the cost of printing of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the National Examination Council (NECO) as well as the construction of perimeter fencing for the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

Under the contract, to be executed by eight contractors, NECO will get N5,107,364,373.62, for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive materials.

“For the perimeter fencing of Usman Dan Fodio University, the sum of N3,269,761,783.43 will go to Amis Construction Nigeria limited.”

He further disclosed that the Council also gave approval for the procurement of 18 ambulances for some unity schools spread across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“The 18 ambulances will be fitted with medical equipment.

“We have more than 100 unity schools but we just decided to select three in each geo-political zone,” he added. (NAN)

