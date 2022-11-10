By Prince Okafor

The investment banking and asset management business ofck Nigeria, FBN Holdings Plc, FBNQuest, has urged lowly capitalised companies to carefully explore the capital financing options available in the local financial markets.

The investment firm noted that equity and quasi-equity capital are important sources of financing for mid-cap (lowly capitalised) companies seeking investment for their current operations and expansion initiatives.

Speaking during a media parley, the Managing Director, FBNQuest Funds, Ijeoma Agboti, lamented that the current economic headwinds facing mid-cap businesses has placed a demand on business leaders to carefully plan their capital needs with a view to optimization and defensive positioning.

She stated, “While the outlook for the business environment remains uncertain over the next six months, strong opportunities remain to bolster capital structures and to pursue strategic business prospects.

“A difficult economic environment provides a good opportunity to re-strategize and position for recovery. In the process, investors should decipher attractive opportunities presented by quality issuers.”

In his presentation, on the prospects for Nigeria’s macroeconomy, FBNQuest Head of the Equity Research team, Tunde Abidoye, noted that “businesses and investors now face difficult conditions including mounting pressures on inflation and exchange rate, constrained disposable income as well growing pressure from the external sector.

“Given the challenges on both the global and domestic fronts, it is essential for businesses and investors to have informed views on important macroeconomic variables in order to minimize business risks and to develop a long-term strategy to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.”

