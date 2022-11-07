It is definitely celebration time in the camp of Honorable Fatee Mohammed-Ogunkola, who is in the race to the country’s National Assembly under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, as she won an online contest on Sunday the 6th of November to emerge as the Woman of The Year in the recently concluded contest.

The result was announced by the Convener of the awards, Ambassador Ayo George at about 8pm on Sunday. He said “we had informed all the candidates ahead via letters to their emails and Instagram DMs after they were nominated by Nigerians, informing them about the contest and the voting process. Once we posted and tagged them all, the winner’s people and fans came to our page and voted massively for her. Congratulations to the winner.”

She was up against the First Lady of Anambra State, Her Excellency, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Mo Abudu; the Media Mogul at Ebony Life Group, Funmi Iyanda; an accomplished broadcast journalist. Hon Fatee Mohammed won the contest by a landslide.

The grand award ceremony to celebrate the Woman of the Year and other winners will come up on the 27th of November, 2022, at the Agip Recital Hall of the Muson Centre by 5pm.

