Creative, talented and fast-rising Nigerian Afro pop singer, Aghanenu Victor Chinweike, popularly known by his stage name, Vickybrown, has captured the hearts of music lovers with hot and banging singles like “Way Up” and “Cake”.

Born May 19, 2001, Vickybrown hails from Delta State, Nigeria. Apart from being a singer, he is also a songwriter and a record producer. He made a hit song “ Way up” in 2020 which paved the road to his stardom.

Career

Vickybrown started music at a very tender age, by singing in the church choir and was also a member of the school band. Growing up, his for love music inspired him to compose songs. He came into the lime-light after he released his hit song “Way up” and signed a record deal with Volt Records in 2020. He has written and sang other songs. His style of music evokes so much emotions and reality that he has built a community of loyal fans.

Vickybrown born Aghanenu Victor Chinweike embodies several Genres of music, including and not limited to Afrobeats, Afro-Pop, Pop, Dancehall and Afro Raggae Highlife.

He is signed to Volt Records. Discography: Way Up(2020), Cake (2022) “BYE”

