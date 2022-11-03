…media reports to cause confusion, polarize Afenifere

Pa Fasoranti, Pa Adebanjo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leader of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has clarified that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, remained the group’s acting leader.

Fasoranti, also said that the meeting of the group would continue to be held at Chief Adebanjo’s country home, in Ogbo-ljebu.

He was reacting to media reports on the contrary following the disagreement between him and Chief Adebanjo on the endorsement of two presidential candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress.

Read also: Fasoranti, Adebanjo fight over Afenifere

A statement issued by Pa Fasoranti’s Personal Assistant, Adedapo Abiola, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said that the media reports were false.

The terse statement reads, “It has come to Papa R.F. Fasonranti’s knowledge that some sections of the media, especially the social media, have been ascribing to him false statements designed to cause confusion and polarize Afenifere.

“I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said that Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere or that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure.

“Papa’s main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria.

“It is also his concern that Afenifere should survive in dignity and remain a purveyor of the interest of the Yoruba race.

“It is hoped that this information will be adequately circulated.”

Details later…

RELATED NEWS