Late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

By Ada Osadebe

The family of the Late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has denied endorsing any presidential contender in the 2023 elections or approving the use of the Afrobeats legend’s song for political advertising.

This comes days after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had used “Eko Ile,” a well-known song by Fela, at one of the party’s campaign activities for the 2023 presidential election.

Rumour that the Kuti family was backing the APC in the 2023 general elections had sparked online reactions from Nigerians.

Reacting, Femi Kuti, in a statement on his Instagram page on Monday, said the Kuti family did not approve of the APC’s action, adding that they had always been apolitical.

His post reads: “Disclaimer and notice of use without consent. We the administrators of the estate of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti issue this disclaimer.

“We wish to state here for clarity, that the permission of the estate was not sought for the use of Fela’s music, Eko Ile, in the All Progressives Congress social media campaign currently making the rounds.

“We do not involve Fela’s music in any political campaign at home or abroad and choose to remain neutral.

“While we wish all candidates the best, we demand that the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are abided by and intellectual property rights are duly respected. Signed the estate of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti,” he added.

