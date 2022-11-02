The Deputy Senate President and Delta State Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in the March 2023 elections, Rt. Hon. Ovie Omo – Agege, says Itsekiri Nation contributes the bulk of Delta state to the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, yet does not get what is commensurate.

The APC gubernatorial strong contender, made the assertion last night, Tuesday, November 1, when he led his Running Mate, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, Delta state APC Chairman, Omeni Sobotie, and other prominent leaders of the party on a ” hangout visit ” to Chief Ayirimi Emami at his palatial home in Warri, Delta state.

The Delta Central Senator, who described Itsekiri Nation as unique, posited: ” The status quo is not good enough for the well-being of Itsekiri people, so we need to change the narrative of marginalization the Itsekiris have suffered.

” This election is a watershed, it will change the course of politics in Delta state. As you ( Itsekiris) support Asiwaju ( Bola Ahmed Tinubu) for President, support me and other APC candidates. There is no community in Delta Central, where you won’t feel my impact.

” I have visited the Olu of Warri and consulted the Itsekiri Nation. I made a pledge to him ( The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III) to consult with Itsekiri Nation, before taking any decision that would affect them ( If elected governor). I can leave here comforted that Itsekiri Nation is behind our mandate, seeing the number of people here. “

Emami, an eminent leader of APC in Delta South, in his remarks after praying for Rt. Hon. Omo – Agege in the Itsekiri language and placing huge pro Itsekiri demand on the gubernatorial hopeful, stated: “Itsekiris are one and united family, despite our internal issue.”

He added: ” Nobody should play politics with our internal issue. I can speak on behalf of Itsekiri as far as Asiwaju and your project are concerned. Asiwaju ( Bola Ahmed Tinubu) project, is Itsekiri project. To us, your project is also our ( Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko) project. Itsekiris are prepared for Asiwaju and that goes for you as well. “

A chieftain of the APC and prominent member of the Ologbotsere family, Sir Amorighoye Sunny Mene, two elders of the Ologbotsere family, APC leader, Prince Yemi Emiko, Delta South APC Senatorial Candidate in the forthcoming polls, Mr. Joel Onowakpo Thomas, APC Warri Federal Constituency Candidate, Mr. Ekpoto Ekpoto Emmanuel, the party’s candidate for Warri South Constituency 1 in Delta State House of Assembly, Dr. Michael Eyituoyo Merogun, former Executive Director Projects in Niger Delta Development Commission, Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli, Comrade Alero Naomi Tenumah, Mr. Alex Eyengho, Prince Stanley Oritsemolebi Emiko, Mr. Besidone Eyengho, Prince David Iwere and Mr. Alex Iwere, were among APC leaders that joined Chief Emami to receive Rt. Hon. Ovie Omo – Agege.

RELATED NEWS