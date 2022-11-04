One of Nigeria’s notable philanthropists High Chief Stanley Chukwudi Obodoagwu, popularly known as Ezeudo Gburugburu, was accorded due recognition last week for his humanitarian activities as he was honoured with the National Achievement Award (NAA) and a few days later appointed Patron of the Police–Eagle Crime Awareness & Prevention Initiative (ECAPI) for his contributions to the police and other law enforcement agencies fighting crime in society.

The recent awards are the latest in the long list of honours and recognitions that had come his way.

In the past year, he has been awarded the Medal of Merit by Time Africa Magazine and Community Development Award by the Rotary Club of Okpanam Hilltop amongst other awards.

Last year, his charity organisation, Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation won Law Models Academy’s Outstanding NGO of the Year 2021 award.

The self-effacing philanthropist, who also holds the traditional titles of Otigbu Inyinye na Akwa Ezikenyi and Ichie Okpata Ozuo Ora na Ihiala, regarded the award and appointment as motivation for him to further commit himself to service to humanity.

“I am humbled by the accolades and as I have pledged, I will remain committed to efforts aimed at empowering vulnerable members of our society and making our society safe,” Obodoagwu stated.

Despite his penchant for avoiding the limelight, the background, the Ihiala, Anambra State-born business mogul and philanthropist, is one of the notable benefactors of the less privileged in Anambra State and beyond.

The philanthropist―who is the Chairman and CEO of AkwaAmaka Group a business conglomerate comprised of AkwaAmaka Production Limited, media, music and film subsidiary, AkwaAmaka Beverages Limited and Successful Stan Nigeria Limited a company dealing in building materials, plumbing and electrical and real estate―has over the years donated generously to various humanitarian causes and charity organisations focused on lifting the less privileged out of poverty making the world a better place.

The Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation which was founded in 2019, has executed various community projects, including scholarships to indigent pupils (from primary to tertiary education level), shelters for homeless families and free health care programmes.

In addition to its various initiatives, the foundation also collaborates with civil societies and human rights organizations to alleviate poverty, tackle health challenges, support education, improve the living conditions of individuals and promote community development.

