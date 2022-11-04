•Mbazulike’s death, a major hole that cannot be filled —Ezeife

By Nwabueze Okonkwo & Chinonso Alozie

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late elder statesman, Mbazulike Amechi who passed on recently.

Former Civilian Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Emeka Anyaoku, and Imo Elders yesterday paid tribute to the late elder statesman.

Ezeife described the death of Mbazulike Amechi, the last of the Zikists as a major hole in the system that cannot be filled.

Ezeife who spoke to newsmen yesterday in a telephone chat said he was yet to recover from the shock that followed the news of Amechi’s death and pledged to continue with the selfless services which the great patriot was known for.

In his tribute to Amechi, Anyaoku said his passing represents a step to the end of the epoch of the stalwarts who played a seminal role in Nigeria’s attainment of independence in 1960.

“He was a foremost nationalist and served meritoriously in the country’s first cabinet after independence as Aviation Minister. He sustained until his death the belief in and patriotism for a united Nigeria which was the common attribute of our founding fathers.

“I remember with fondness, our joint presence in South Africa in December 2013 at the funeral of Nelson Mandela where he together with former President Obasanjo and myself were invitees of the South African Government.

“Mbazulike Amechi has left for emulation by the current crop of our national leadership a worthy legacy of exemplary dedication and undiluted service to the people in all sections of Nigeria.

“I, therefore, say fair thee well Mbazulike Amechi, a true symbol of an aspiring Nigerian nation.”

His demise, a national tragedy —Imo Elders

Also yesterday, the Imo State Council of Elders, described the death of the first republic minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amechi, as a national tragedy.

The elders spoke through the Chairman, His Royal Highness, HRH, Eze Cletus llomunanya, in a statement they issued to newsmen in Owerri, regarding the demise of Mbazulike.

Ilomuanya said Mbazulike stood for truth, equity, and fairness of all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religion, and ethnic differences

According to his statement, “Chairman, Imo State Council of Elders, and Obi of Obinugwu, HRM Eze(Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya had described the death of the first Minister of Aviation in the 1st Republic in Nigeria, Mbazulike Amechi as a national tragedy.

“Mbazulike Amechi was not just a renowned Igbo leader, but also a nationalist, a statesman, and patriot who always stood for truth, equity, and fairness of all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religion, and language”.

The monarch, who is also the Chancellor of Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, stated that Nigerians will miss the late statesman’s love and patriotism, stressing that “I am pleased that Mbazulike Amechi left worthy legacies for which Nigerians shall always remember him as an exceptional patriot.”

