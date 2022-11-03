Engr. (Dr.) Eyisi Ikechukwu John, Chairman of Non-Governmental Organisations- Encompassing Love Initiatives and immediate past President General of Adazi-Ani Town Union, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State has been appointed into the Advisory Panel Committee on Governance, Democracy and Electoral Process of the United Nations- International Peace and Governance Council – UN-IPGC.

The appointment was conferred on Ikechukwu on Thursday October 27th, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Just recently Ikechukwu was conferred honorary doctorate award (Doctor of Business Administration (DBA)– Honoris Causa) by Commonwealth University, London.

The event which was attended by diplomats and UN envoys across Africa, was chaired by the UN Head of Mission, UN-IPGC in Africa; His Excellency Amb. Dr. Jonathan Ojadah.

Ikechukwu’s decoration of honour, was performed by Dr. Ojadah, after his letter of appointment was handed to him by the Head of Mission.

By this, Engr Ikechukwu Eyisi has now joined the handful Ambassadors of UN-IPGC Council members, globally.

The UN-IPGC is an international civil society organisation with headquarters in the US and offices across the globe, for diplomatic missions. Top on its agenda by 2030 is good governance, poverty eradication, and peace building through engagement of stakeholders. It is a reputable international organisation in partnership with several organs and agencies of the United Nations, in the latter’s bid to delivering its global mandate.

