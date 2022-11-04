The transport unions at the parley on Friday at Alausa, Ikeja.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Friday held a tripartite meeting to resolve the lingering crisis between members of Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, JDWAN, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, and Lagos State Parks and Garages.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation Sola Giwa who presided over the meeting, held at the Ministry of Transportation’s conference room, Alausa Ikeja, said the warring parties have agreed to meet in the coming week to resolve the issue of alleged extortion and harassment leveled against the transport union members by the commercial drivers with a view to resolve their differences and foster unity among transport workers in the state.

Giwa, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr, Gbolahan Toriola, stressed that the state government would oversee the resolution process as it has done in the past in line with the White Paper on transport union activities of 2004, which recognizes the RTEAN and National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, now Parks and Garages Management in the state.

He added that the state government is working with the law enforcement agencies to dislodge miscreants’ disguising as union members on Lagos roads, advising JDWAN to officially write the Ministry of Transportation if the resolutions reached between the two parties are not resolved eventually.

Earlier, Chairman of JDWAN Abioudun Akintade, reiterated the issue of extortion and harassment as well as maltreatment by the transport unions, noting that they had informed the unions of their grievances several times without positive feedback, adding that it was on the premise of the developments that they embarked on the strike action.

He therefore, appealed to the state government to uphold the unified N800 levy, caution errant law enforcement agents and checkmate the excesses of the transport union members.

JDWAN agreed to call off the strike as all parties settled to meet in the coming week to further address their differences amicably.

Recall that members of JDWAN, commenced a seven-day strike action on Monday, over alleged extortion by the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo.

