Popular Urhobo musician, King Enakpodia is dropping his official music video titled Udi, a word which in the Urhobo language means drink, on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

The Nigerian musician, full name Omadogho Enakpodia but popularly Known as King Enakpodia, aka The Urhobo Diamond Voice, has been making waves, especially in the Niger Delta region and was recently signed onto the Tree Money Yard Empire record label, thus becoming the latest addition to the stable of the Lagos-based record label located at House 5 Scintilla Close, Alternative Rte, 105102, Chevron, Lekki.

King Enakpodia, who hails from Oghara Oghareki Ethiope West local Government Area in Delta State, has been riding high in the music world and recently announced his tour of the UK set to begin on December 18 across six cities.

Posting on his Instagram page, @king_enakpodia on November 4, he wrote: “I will be live in the UK from Dec 18th and I will be playing in 6 cities, if your city is not part of it please still come out get your ticket.”

In the meantime, he will give his fans a taste of his musical genius when his new Urhobo song, “Udi” drops on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Two weeks earlier, the Urhobo Youth Ambassador had whetted the appetite of his followers on Instagram with a new release alert when he posted: “The album of the year King Enakpodia the Urhobo Diamond Voice…New music video dropping soon. My fans [at] home and abroad should be expecting good music from River of Music.”

He also celebrated his new signing with TMY Empire Records, a subsidiary of TMY Media or TMY News (as it is popularly known) founded by Ajayi Solomon and reputed to be one of the leading entertainment production, marketing and management outfit in the country.

