

…says Nigerians tired of lack of empathy



By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, has admonished Nigerian elites to curb excesses and mend their ways or risk a citizens- led revolution in two years.



Metuh issued the warning in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday.



He noted that the excesses of Nigeria’s political elite have reached intolerable levels and needs to stop.



The retired politician said, “I received with shock and utter dismay, the news that some Senators used the Nigerian Airforce Jet to attend a wedding ceremony in Sokoto State.



“Such reckless and thoughtless act is indeed the height of rascality and impunity; wanton abuse of influence, power and position by the political class particularly in the midst of the near collapse of our economy and rising insecurity in our country.



“The entire political class must stop this tomfoolery and listen to the drumbeat by the ordinary Nigerians.



“Nigerians are tired of the lack of empathy by the political class who continue to abuse their positions and exploit the national resources for their lavish merrymaking while the nation burns.



He further said, “As a non-partisan statesman, it is imperative that I again caution our political class to, as a matter of urgent national importance, change their ways and cleanse their acts.



“This persistent assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians if not immediately halted may trigger a situation that may be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS protest with dire consequences in the polity.



“Truth be told, Nigerians have suffered a lot; they are suffering with burning indignation against politicians and their families and, God forbid, such indignation has the propensity to trigger a revolution and complete anarchy within one year of the general elections, if our political class fail to cleanse its ways.”



Metuh suggested that the Senators involved should show remorse by apologizing to Nigerians while the Presidency takes strong steps to ensure that such abuse does not occur again.



He further stated that Nigerians are not ready to condone any government, post May 29, 2023, that will continue to use or hire private jets, maintain guest houses, use long and exotic convoys or indeed use government resources to fund their excesses.



The former PDP stalwart urged all those holding or aspiring for public offices to brace up and be ready for transparency and integrity in office or steer clear of such public responsibilities.



“I believe that Nigeria is destined to be great and I also believe that we have men of honour, integrity and passion for our nation who can fix our country and move it to greater heights.“He added.



Metuh enjoined Nigerians play their part to save our country by supporting only candidates that will work for the interest of the nation and not be driven by mundane desire for monetary gains, gratifications and lust for political appointments.

RELATED NEWS