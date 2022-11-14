By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri – Ex-agitator and president Urhobo youth council ( UYC) Abuja Chapter Gen. Peter k. Aghogho has congratulated Gen. Godday Smith a.k.a Bounanaowei on his emergence as the National Chairman 3rd phase of the presidential Amnesty programme.

Gen. Aghogho, in a statement recalled that Bounanaowei who is also the national leader of Ijaw priests association has been in the struggle for about three decades, adding that he understands the Niger Delta struggle and can effectively handle the new assignment.

He also thanked the new amnesty boss , Major General Barry Ndiomu rtd, for facilitating the peace process between Gen. Julius Joseph and Gen. Tonye Bobo led by Mr. Angalapele, the chairman stakeholders management committee. ” The meeting peacefully and naturally brought about the emergence of Gen. Godday Smith as national Chairman 3 phase of the programme “.

On Tonye Bobo, ” I also want to say that he should be ignored. He was brought in by the former leadership of the programme to distabilize it. He is not a leader. We are all aware of the effort of General Smith to ensure the third phase was approved. The amnesty office should ignore Bobo. He is not even a camp leader. He doesn’t have the right to say people should not attend a meeting “

Comr. Ebi Wayas, national secretary of Meinbutus also supported Gen Peter, saying that Bounanaowei with his wealth of experience over the years will carry all the ex-agitators under 3rd Phase of the presidential Amnesty programme along.

