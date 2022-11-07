Promise to reciprocate President’s gesture on amnesty programme

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Former Niger Delta militants have reassured President Muhammadu Buhari of their unflinching support and commitment to the peace bulding initiatives and programmes of his administration.

The ex-militants also reiterated their continuous cooperation with the security agencies to sustain the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta region.

The assurance came two days after President Buhari rescinded the initial plan to wind down the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, by the end of this year.

National leader of the Third Phase of the PAP, Comrade Tonye Bobo aka Sir T, in a press statement issued on Monday, said the President “being a strategic thinker heeded to the cries and advice of ex-agitators, leaders of thought and critical stakeholders not to wind down the amnesty programme, hence his reversal of the earlier decision.”

He described the President Buhari’s decision not to shut down the programme “as a wise decision coming from a true father who is sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta region.”

Comrade Bobo, who also is a member of the Presidential Amnesty Strategic Communication Committee noted that the decision not to shut down the programme at this time speaks volumes of the personality of President Buhari and his thoughts about the people of Niger Delta and the need for rapid socio-economic development in the region.

Bobo, who thanked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) for his understanding and support to the Amnesty Programme, expressed his joy to the Interim Administrator of PAP, Maj. General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) for taking bold steps to consult critical stakeholders, particularly the ex-agitators to seek their views before going to convince the President to reconsider his earlier decision to wind down the programme.

He recalled how Gen. Ndiomu had a critical meetings with leaders phases 1, 2 and 3 of ex-agitators among other stakeholders in the region to feel their pulse concerning the proposed winding down of the programme, pointing the proactive efforts of the Interim Administrator have no doubt yielded positive results.

He further stated that President Buhari’s decision not to terminate the Presidential Amnesty Programme has put to rest all the speculations that Gen. Ndiomu was brought to carry out hatchet job for the APC-led administration.

While soliciting support from all stakeholders, he said, “We call on the saboteurs in the region who are bent on tarnishing the image and reputation of Gen. Ndiomu to desist from such acts.

“We equally warn those working against his mandate with plans to divide the Niger Delta people and create isolation in the region to have a rethink,” he further appealed.

