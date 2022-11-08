A former deputy governor of Lagos state, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, on Tuesday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira notes redesigning.

Ojikutu, in a statement by her media office, also commended the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele for the initiative and the secrecy surrounding the decision to release the new currency.

According to her, this has helped to forestall those who have stashed the current notes under the guise of burnt by fire or swallowed by snake.

She urged that the process should be strictly monitored to avoid insider abuse sabotaging this laudable exercise to strengthen the naira.

The new naira notes redesigning has elicited reactions across the country.

While some economists applaud the move as a right step in the right direction, some have queried the rationale behind it that it’s the least of Nigeria’s economic woes.

RELATED NEWS