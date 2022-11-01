By Emma Una, Calabar

A 30-year- old man, who grew up in a Calabar slum, Bayside, in Cross River State, Edet Amaku, has reached out to school pupils, students, and widows around the area with uniforms and other school materials.

Amaki, who distributed the uniforms and materials to primary one to six pupils in three schools in Bayside, said: “Many of the children do not have uniforms or wear torn dresses to school, and paying the school fees is a big task, prompting many of them to drop out of school.”

He said the high school dropout rate among children in the area, occasioned by early child pregnancy and truancy, was because of the high poverty rate among the slum dwellers, which was why he assisted to make sure the children, particularly the serious ones, to remain in school.

He said: “I grew up here and I know that most families find it difficult to have one square meal a day. Therefore, any effort that will keep the children to stay in school will go a long way in changing their fortunes.

“I lived in Bayside and presently control the Games House at the Marina Resort.

“When I looked back at how I grew up in this environment and today live a different life, I felt I should give back to the community where I came from, no matter how little.

“Particularly to the children of some of my mates, who are still struggling with life there. “

RELATED NEWS