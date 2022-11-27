Peter Apeh, former media director of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State would on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the Banquet Hall, Nigerian Merit House, Maitama, Abuja, formally present to the public his new book titled, ‘The 4 Biographies That Can Inspire Your Greatness.’

It is an exceptional inspiration book deliberately birthed to expose the superiority of determination and willpower over momentary failure; it’s an antidote to pain and an inspiration for personal transformation.

The book, amongst others, x-rays the lives of four great personalities who battled inconceivable poverty and laggard misfortunes in their early, formative years, yet surmounted the traumatising experiences to write their names on the indelible sands of time as world’s historical figures in their chosen paths.

They include the 16th elected U.S President and father of modern democracy, Abraham Lincoln, who was born by parents who lived in a one-room log cabin, could not afford formal education due to untold lack, yet ended up becoming President of the great United States of America; Nelson Mandela, who lost his father at teen, was expelled from the university, and was in prison for 27 years, yet ended up becoming President of South Africa; Oprah Winfrey, who was raped severally at teen, impregnated as an unwed at 14, yet surmounted these traumatising experiences to become a self-made billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist; and our big brother and father, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who dropped out of school due to humiliating lack, took to the motor-park, became a bus conductor and taxi driver, to fend for himself, yet ended up becoming a Federal Minister and an elected State Governor in Nigeria.

