By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: President Urhobo Youth council, Abuja and ex Niger Delta agitator , General Peter Aghogho has hailed the appointment of Chief Samuel Ibukun as Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Aghogho in a statement to the Vanguard said he was convinced the capacity of the MD designate of the commission to deliver on the job.

“I Felicitate with my leader Chief Samuel Ibukun on your appointment as Managing Director (MD) of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

“Sir, this appointment no doubt reflect your immense contribution to the Niger Delta region and your firm belief in the Niger Delta project.

“You have over the years shown that you are a leader with vision and purpose.

“You are a pathfinder, I am always inclined and proud to follow your path. It is therefore my prayers that God grant you more wisdom, strength and knowledge to discharge your duties diligently. Congratulations.”

RELATED NEWS