*3 domestic airlines turned me down – Sirika

By Prince Okafor

The Federal Government has maintained it will continue with the proposed new national carrier, Nigeria Air, amid ongoing suit challenging the project.

The Federal government noted that aviation stakeholders and unions had sufficient time to participate in the process rather than engaging in legal suit to stall the project.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, during a stakeholders appreciation forum for the reconstruction of Lagos airport Runway 18L, disclosed that he personally and individually engaged indigenous carriers to participate in the project.

According to him, “I contacted Air Peace, Azman Air and Max Air but they turned down my invitation because it was not formal.

“I do not see the possibility of any court of competent jurisdiction will erect a road block to the emergence of the national carrier.

“I have been very transparent in the processes put in place to deliver the national carrier. If anyone wants to invest in a company, no one can stop them from investing. You can own a company 100 percent. If anyone wants to invest, why not ? We want foreign direct investment.”

He said it was totally unacceptable and unfair for stakeholders to claim that they have not been carried along on the national carrier project, adding that anybody who is parading such information is working contrary to the actualisation of the aviation road map.

“Every information or documents pertaining to the project is domiciled at the ministry of aviation and Infrastructure Construction Regulatory Commission which are driving processes leading to the national carrier,” Sirika said.

On the demolition of structures at the Lagos airport, Sirika said there is no going back on the project to ensure Nigeria delivers State-of-the-art facilities that will transform into an aerotropolis.

Nigeria, he said cannot short change itself on the global move to deliver world class air transport infrastructure as it’s been done in other developed countries such as United Arab Emirates, America, amongst others.

“If I have my way, those structures from the local airport to Bristow will be demolished tomorrow and pave way for the emergence of a befitting airport city. Would you not like to see shopping mall, befitting car parks and other support facilities like you find in other parts of the world?” he said.

He said he will put measures in place to sustain the achievements in the aviation industry during the Buhari administration.

RELATED NEWS