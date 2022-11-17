The European Union (EU) on Thursday said it would send winterised prefabricated shelters and other necessary equipment to Ukraine to help its people survive the winter.

Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management, who is also in charge of European civil protection and humanitarian aid said preparation for the upcoming winter was “the cardinal priority” in terms of humanitarian aid.

He said the critical civilian infrastructure was affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict adding that an estimated 7.1 million people are internally displaced in Ukraine.

Besides the winter shelters and necessary equipment, the EU has already sent 500 generators to Ukraine via the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

The NGO enables EU member states to send donations outside of the EU to match requests sent by countries.

Another 300 generators have been bought under EU-funded humanitarian projects.

In total, the EU has provided Ukraine with 485 million euros (500.71 million U.S. dollars) in funding for humanitarian aid on the ground.

It also provided 443 million euros in kind through the European Civil Protection Mechanism since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February. (Xinhua/NAN)

