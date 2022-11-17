PDP leaders and stakeholders in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State rose from a one-day stakeholders forum with a communique that applauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for his outstanding performance in infrastructural development in the State and in Etinan LGA in particular.

The forum commended the governor for the world class Ekom Iman – Etinan Expressway, constructed by Julius Berger; the Etinan-Ndon Eyo Expressway with two cable bridges, as well as the Etinan-Eket Expressway, which is ongoing.

The leaders and stakeholders said these major road projects have opened up the entire landscape of Etinan LGA to commerce and industry by linking the LGA directly to Uyo, the capital city within 30 minutes and connecting the LGA to the rest of the Niger Delta via the East-West Road.

Pointing also to several internal road networks in Etinan LGA as well as other infrastructural projects, Etinan stakeholders said their communities are very proud of the Udom Administration for its accomplishments not just in Etinan LGA but various parts of the State.

At the same time, the forum credited the Governor Udom government for the internal road network connecting Afaha Iman to Ekpene Obom, the location of a major hospital in Etinan; the ongoing Nkana-Awa Ntong Road as well as the Ekom Iman-Ikot Oku Ikono internal road. In addition, the forum applauded the PDP government for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Etinan General Hospital, one of the oldest hospitals in the Niger Delta, as well as the renovation of Command Science Secondary School located in Effa.

Accordingly, the stakeholders forum pledged its total support for the completion agenda of the Udom Administration. In particular, the stakeholders forum reaffirmed its endorsement and undiluted support for the PDP governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, the PDP Senatorial Candidate for Uyo Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Etinan Federal Constituency, Obong Paul Ekpo and the PDP House of Assembly Candidate, Mr. Uduak Ekpo-Ufot.

The forum agreed with Governor Udom that Pastor Umo Eno is not only a man of capacity, competence and character, but a levelheaded, humble and godly man who is well positioned to build on the successes of past and present Akwa Ibom governors.

Led by the former PDP State Chairman and incumbent National Ex-Officio Member, Obong Paul Ekpo, along with former Council Chairman, Isantim Kenneth Okon, incumbent Council Chairman, Dr. Cletus Ekpo, the stakeholders’ forum featured other prominent sons and daughters of the famous LGA including Rt. Hon. Aniefiok Denis, the incumbent lawmaker representing Etinan State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Sam Ikon, former Speaker of the State House Of Assembly, Uko Udom, SAN, Commissioner Of Justice and Attorney General of the State, Dr. Okon Emah, former commissioner of Health, Dr. Inemesit Itina, the Chapter Chairman of PDP, Mr. Anietie Usen, Director, Strategic Communications, Of PDP/Umo Eno Campaigns Organisation, Idongesit Udofia, Vice Chairman Of Etinan LGA, Uduak Ekpo-Ufot, the PDP House Of Assembly Candidate, Akparawa Patrick, Nse Ubeh, both former Presidents of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, among several other dignitaries.

