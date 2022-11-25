Etiaba, Africa’s first all-in-one business finance software has launched its online platform to give African entrepreneurs the ability to manage their business finances and accounting in one app.

Actualizing her vision of providing entrepreneurs with comprehensive finance-tech solutions that empower business owners to excel and compete globally, the ëtiaba team has launched its flagship product, to revolutionize business owners an opportunity to experience the all-in-one financial suite firsthand.

Ëtiaba means Number 7 in Ibibio. Number 7’s represents fullness in life. It signifies completeness, perfection, and Wholeness, as stated by Mr. Ubong Ita, Co-Founder, and CEO of Etiaba during the soft launch of the platform on Tuesday, 25th October 2022.

He expressed his profound gratitude to everyone that has worked on bringing the project to life. He explained that Ëtiaba is aimed at “accelerating growth, and helping the business owner become the change the world so badly needs right now”.

The team also expressed their delight to finally share this incredible project with the world, after 7 years of building the software with developers and contractors from all over the world.

The software enables entrepreneurs to have access to create invoices, Point of Sales, vetted accountants, gain financial insights, and overall inventory management. Etiaba is the first finance management tool to successfully merge point of sales and accounting features into one software. These features and more are currently available, and easily accessible to site visitors from all over Africa.

Etiaba is designed to not just help the business owner grow his/her business, but to develop the personal financial skills of the business owner as well.

For more information; follow Etiaba on social media @etiaba across all platforms.

