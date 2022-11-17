…says 30 people buried in one month

…calls for urgent intervention from FG, international community

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Member representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State on the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Maren has alleged ethnic cleansing of his people by suspected militia group.

In a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Maren said that there had been persistent onslaught against many villages in Butura land located in his constituency where 30 people were killed.

He also said that about 300,000 hectares of crop farmlands have been destroyed.

The lawmaker appealed to the federal government to prevail on the hierarchy of police and other security agencies to deploy personnel to the troubled areas to stop the killing.

He also called for the international community and other well spirited individuals to come to their aid.

He said “I am deeply pained and grieved by the recent spate of wanton killings and destruction of properties by suspected herders (Fulani militia) in Mangu/Bokkos federal Constituency, this ugly and barbaric killing of innocent, peace loving and law abiding citizens is unfortunate, condemnable, censure and of grave concern.

“I reprobate such dastard,wicked and ungodly act in its entirety. We want the world to know that,on the 14” day of November2022 an innocent and law abiding citizen in Gold village of Butura land was attacked, maimed and killed while returning from the farm for just no reason.

“Also, on the 15 Nov. 2022, a group of militia suspected to be herders, fully

armed with sophisticated weapons and ammunition launched an attacked on

Maikatako village also in Butura ward of Bokkos Local Government Area where

they killed and burnt to ashes more than 11 people, injured many and destroyed

properties worth millions of naira as well as left hundreds of people homeless

and displaced.

“Just yesterday, the 16th of November, 2022 another gruesome

attack was meted on some villages namely; Folloh and Mai-Jankaiall in Butura ward where many other people lost their lives, houses and properties worth millions of naira were equally burnt down by the attackers.

“You may recall that 4 persons were killed in Kulias, three others in Makale all of Butura on the 24th October2022 and 8 November 2022 respectively by the

same militia.

“We want to inform the world that, over 300,000 hectares of crop farmlands

have been destroyed by the herders due to deliberate and reckless grazing without caution and or fear of any body. Most farmers had little or no harvest due to this wicked action of unscrupulous herders.

“We are disturbed that these attacks are just too many, just within a month; we

have buried more than 30 abled men and women including children.

“Unfortunately despite the presence of operation safe haven; sector 5, the

attackers appeared more armed than the security agents could either counter,

repel or scare them.

“We are concerned that the miscreants do have a field day perpetrating evil for

hours without any form of provocation and or confrontation by the security,

worst still, hitherto, no single arrest and no any deliberate effort has been made

to bring these hoodlums to book.

“We are worried that, this is a systematic, well-coordinated and pre-planned

attack aimed at total ethnic cleansing and annihilation of indigenous inhabitants towards a slow land grabbing agenda.

“We are particularly worried that with the kind of a syndicate the militia has

exhibited and the precision with which they get to their target, if nothing is

urgently done to curb these ugly occurrences the situation may escalate beyond imagination and the entire locality and even the state may be thrown into confusion, chaos and total pandemonium.

“While condemning this iniquitous, heinous and villainous act, we wish to call on the federal and state governments to rise to its primary responsibility of securing lives and properties. Our people are being killed and slaughtered like chickens on a daily basis. Must everyone be killed before action is taken, and of what essence

would that be? It is time for government to act now and fast.

“We are urging the federal government to mandate the inspector general of police, chief of army staff and other relevant security agencies to mobilize more security agents to the troubled areas, investigate the root causes with a view to bringing the culprits to book, restore normalcy and to forestall future occurrence.

“We urge the federal government to mandate the federal ministry of

Humanitarian affairs, disaster management and Social Development as well as National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately send relief materials to the victims of the unfortunate attack to help provide a new lease of life and restore hope to the people.

“We equally call on the international community, well-meaning spirited

individuals, philanthropist and non-governmental organizations to come our aid and rescue our people, our land, our heritage is in danger, this is ethnic cleansing.

“we need help from every quarter. The people are helpless and without defense,

help us! Help us!! We urgently need help, please help us now”.

