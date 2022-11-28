By Ikechukwu Odu

The Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah, yesterday, said the present Management of the Varsity is poised to return the Institution to its earlier years of technological breakthroughs.

The Pro Chancellor who is also the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Enugu State, further said that ESUT, as the first University of Science and Technology in Nigeria, would equally step up research and development of indigenous technology to solve myraids of societal problems occasioned by unemployment, through commercialisation of its research findings.

He made the statements during his address at the 18th consolidated convocation ceremony of the University in Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

While commending the present Management team of the University, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, he noted that there are observable positive attitudinal and infrastructural developments in different sectors of the University within six months of inception of the administration.

“…it would help to recall that in her earlier years as ASUTECH in the 1980s, ESUT was known for technological breakthroughs. ESUT was credited with the manufacture of the first African Computer, code-named ASUTECH 800 series. The University at that time equally manufactured Compatible Vehicle Pistons which were used by Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, PAN.

The Mace in use then by the Supreme Court of Nigeria was a product of the Metallurgical and Material Engineering Department of the University.

“I therefore, challenge the present Management, nay, the University, not only to get to that top again, but to surpass those feat,” he said.

The cleric equally enjoined the Management to key into the fourth Industrial Revolution characterised by artificial intelligence, robotics, Internet of things, machine learning and big data, adding that those applications would define the work of the future.

He equally enjoined the Management to take the lead by re-examining the curriculum of the University in order to align with the demands of the future, adding that it would require re-orientation and retraining of faculty and incentives to attract the right teachers and students.

A total of 29,240 graduands were awarded degrees which include graduands from 2016 to 2021, with a breakdown of 21, 523 as first degree holders, 924 for Postgraduate Diploma, 2,901 for Masters Degree, 261 for Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D).

Out of the first degree graduands, a total number of 36 came out with First Class Honours; 4,979 made second class Honours Upper Division; 14,836 made second class Honours, Lower Division; 1,294 made Third Class, while 378 got pass degrees, respectively.

The University equally awarded Honourary Degrees to six Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their walks of life. They include: Michael Ikebudu of Brunei Shell Petroleum; Justice Chima Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; Chief Dr. Jude Ndudi Ozah, the Isagba of Ogwashi-Ukwu Kingdom; Sir Ike Nwokolo;Mrs. Agatha Obiekwugo; and Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu, the Chairman of Cubana Group (Obi Cubana).

