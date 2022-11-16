…Promises to conduct convocation annually

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, has announced withdrawal of all statements of Result issued to it’s graduates, noting that henceforth it will no longer issue statements of Result but straight certificates.

The Institution also disclosed that it has cancelled all affiliations it has with any institution because of suspected fake certificates that emanate from such afflictions.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Aloysius Okolie made the disclosure during the 18th Convocation press briefing at the University Auditorium, Agbani, on Wednesday.

Okolie stated that the convocation is five years consolidated, aimed at bringing back the university to it’s original philosophy of establishment of technology and service, adding that henceforth the institution would be conducting it’s convocation annually.

He further revealed that there was no more hiccup in the collection of transcripts since online application for transcripts can now be processed within 72 hours and sent to the applicants.

Okolie said that after 2023, all statements of Result from ESUT will become invalid and advised all graduates of the institution that have not collected their certificates to do so immediately.

He also asked that workers of the institution who have not updated their credentials to certificates to do so immediately as the university will no longer accepted statements of Results as part of credentials.

A total of 29,240 graduands will participate in the 18th convocation that includes graduands from 2016 to 2021, with a breakdown of 21,291as first degree holders, 1,807 for Postgraduate Diploma, 3,155 for Masters degree, 2,130 for MBA and 850 for Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D).

Out of the first degree graduands, a total number of 35 came out with First Class Honours; 4,953 made second class Honours Upper Division; 14,743 made second class Honours Lower Division; 1,284 made Third Class, while 283 recorded pass degrees, respectively.

Those who will be awarded Honourary Degrees include: Michael Ikebudu of Brunei Shell Petroleum, Justice China Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Chief Dr. Jude Ndudi Ozah, the Isagba of Ogwashi-Ukwu Kingdom, Sir Ike Nwokolo, Mrs. Agatha Obiekwugo and Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu, the Chairman of Cubana Group (Obi Cubana).

