Following requests from fans, fast-rising Afrobeat sensation, Eric Omoruyi, professionally known as Ericdavibe, has concluded plans to release his much-awaited singles which he has recorded with some great producers like Blaise Beatz popularly known as Obah, Dalor Beat amongst others.

Ericdavibe, as learnt, was putting finishing touches to the singles and they will be released in the last quarter of 2022, followed by his EP, to entertain music lovers globally.

The artiste disclosed the plans on Thursday through a statement made available to newsmen after fans requested that he made his singles public for their entertainment.

“I am currently in the studio putting finishing touches to some singles and my fans should watch out for them before the end of the year and it will be followed by my EP” he added.

Ericdavibe, who had been singing at the young age of 5 which prompted his dad to encourage him to use his sonorous gift to serve in his church choir, where he learnt to play the piano, hone his skills on different music instruments which transcended into his love to create evergreen beats for other artistes.

After his Secondary School Education, Ericdavibe dedicated most of his time to serving in his local church where he progressed to creating beats for up-and-coming artistes in Benin City which made him quite popular and highly sought after by many.

In 2015, Ericdavibe took the bold step to venture into music after much nudging from friends and other artists.

“After much prompting from my friends who were certain of my gifts, I went into the studio to record my first single titled “Woman” an ode to the African woman’s strength, resilience and beauty.

“I was also the producer of the song and seeing the kind of acceptance that the song received from the public, I decided to take my musical career seriously” he said.

The next year he released “Reason” which became an instant hit; he later went on to feature popular Benin artist “Wizzy Nero”.

In the same 2016 courtesy of how much his single “Reason” had grown, Ericdavibe began performing at shows outside Benin City.

After successfully producing for top artists in his location and garnering a huge fan base, it became clear that it was time to move to the major entertainment scene of Africa to compete internationally and create songs that the entire Africa and the world would come to love and vibe to.

He took a brief hiatus from singing to properly hone his talent and finally moved to Lagos in 2020.

While the pandemic struck, this did not deter Ericdavibe as he continued to work tirelessly behind the scene, he did a remix of his acclaimed single “Reason” and uploaded it on all major music distribution channels which garnered over 170,000 plays from AudioMack, and several plays on BoomPlay and other music platforms as well.

Following the online growth of his song “Reason”, still in 2020, he released yet another single titled “Run Am” which he self-produced as well.

“Run Am” was a very spiritual song centred around the cries of the masses and the financial woes which a lot of people are suffering from in the country as a result of the pandemic. This song also garnered massive online air plays as well” he said.

In 2021, Ericdavibe went back to the drawing board to rebrand, focusing squarely on his artistic talents side, bidding goodbye to music production while recording several singles.

Ericdavibe, the fourth of six children born to Mr and Mrs Jonathan Omoruyi, a successful architect in Benin City describes himself as a feminist and a philanthropist when he’s not making music. He hails from the popular Benin kingdom in Edo State.

