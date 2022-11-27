President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has won his re-election bid for a sixth term as president of the West African country.

Obiang received 94.9% of the votes cast, election officials announced on Saturday, putting turnout for the vote at 98%.

The two opposing candidates, Andrès Esono Ondo and Buenaventura Monsuy Asumu, each received around 9,700 and 2,900 of the approximately 413,000 votes in Equatorial Guinea.

The 80-year-old has been in power for 43 years — the longest rule of any leader alive in the world today except monarchs.

Obiang’s ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) also won all seats in the National Assembly and the Senate.

