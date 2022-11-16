….. Oruru ukwu Enyiogugu 2022

The traditional rulers and good people of Enyiogugu in the Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State, Nigeria will on 20th December 20222 celebrate their annual cultural festival of peace, thanksgiving remembrance and harvest.

This stellar event which will be chaired by His Excellency Air Commodore LC Ochulor (Rtd), will feature various cultural shows in their original forms.

It will be preceded by the ORURU UKWU COLLOQIUM holding on Friday 16th December 2022.

The colloquium topic which is “Isi Pa Mba, Nwere Nmuta na Nghota” will address the future leadership question in the face of modern education and local wisdom needs of today’s youth.

To Chairman the colloquium will be the erudite professor emeritus of philosophy, Professor T U Nwala ( Director General.. Alaigbo Development Foundation).

The guest lecturer will be a renowned education researcher and professor of languages Prof(Mrs) Angela Nwagbara(Igola Nwanyi) of the Nasarawa State University.

The two events will take place in Enyiogugu town as follows. Central School Enyiogugu arena for the 20th December Main Event and Community School Umuelem Enyiogugu, Hall for the 16th December colloquium.

Expected to grace the occasions are traditional rulers, titled men and women, business and corporate executives, political stalwarts, sons and daughters in Nigeria and returnees from the diaspora, friends and well wishers of Enyiogugu from far and near.

The events are a great opportunity for business, social and political interactions, advertisements and goodwill messages.

The Chief Host is Eze (Dr) Eze Ambrose Nwagbaraji, Akpobi 111, Olaelem Autonomous Community Enyiogugu.

The Director General of the event is .. Okenze Felix Ohiri Amadi (Whekubi), Okenze Olaelem.

