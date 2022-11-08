By Chinedu Adonu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representative candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Pharm. Ejikeme Omeje is dead.

Omeje who is one of the top candidates of the party in Enugu North Senatorial Zone died in a motor accident, Tuesday morning.

It was learnt that the accident happened along Eden Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel Nsukka.

A reliable source told Vanguard that the accident occurred when he was returning home from Edem-Ani town after a little political gathering.

It was also gathered that he was driving himself along Erina-Edem Ani road when his car suddenly veered into the bush, hitting a tree in the process.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died early Tuesday morning due to serious injuries he sustained.

An APC stakeholder who confirmed the story, regretted the sudden death of Hon Omeje.

