The awards jury, led by the convener, Ambassador Ayo George has released the list of the Power Women of 2022, to be awarded and celebrated on the 27th of November, in Lagos, Nigeria.

In no particular order, the women listed are drawn from various sections of the Nigerian economy. These women wield so much influence, means and power to have made the 2022 list. They are all eminently qualified to be leaders in their own rights.

On the list are; Dr. Mrs. Oluwatosin Dokpesi, the Managing Director of Daar Communications Africa, Bria Okonkwo, the Chief Executive Officer of AvanteFly, HRM Olori Halimat Ogunsanwo, the Chief Executive Officer of Haleem Construction, HRM Olori Hadiza Elegushi, the Queen of Ikate-Elegushi, HRM Olori Firdaus Abdulahi-Akanbi, the Queen of Iwo-land, Hajia Aisha Yusuf, President, Emirati Women Entrepreneurs Cooperative Africa, Dr. Olajumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to President Buhari on Ease of Doing Business, Mrs. Hadiza Buhari-Malami, Wife of the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, and lastly, Yeye Lara Fashola, Founder, Olokun Festival.

The grand award ceremony is expected to come up at the Agip Recital hall, the Muson Centre, Lagos Island, on the 27th of November, 2022, with a number of dignitaries on the list.

