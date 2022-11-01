….commissioned a multimillion administrative/laboratory project

By Funmi Ajumobi

Pastor (Dr.) E.S. Awojide, JP, Proprietor, LAWNA Chairman & National President, The Apostolic Church Nigeria, TACN, has said enhancing the standard of education of the Apostolic Church Grammar school, popularly called APOSTOGRAM, through the building of an Ultra-Modern edifice equipped with the state of art laboratory facilities was a piece of good news to the entire church of God; assuring everyone that the church is moving higher and it will continue to be.

Impressed by the progress and achievement the School Board has made so far in placing the school as one of the best schools in Nigeria where every parent now desires for their children, The LAWNA Chairman; the 4th graduate teacher employed to teach at the school on 4th June 1969 according to him, applauded them for the great feat which he said was fully financed from the school account without a dime from the church.

Appreciating the gesture of naming the administrative/laboratory block after him, he encouraged the School Board, the management team, and the teachers to press on by not relenting on their unrivaled commitment to the progress of the school. “The target is 100%. Keep pressing on. Don’t let us believe that we have reached where we are going. We shall reach our goal in the name of Jesus.” He added.

Earlier in his address, the Board Chairman, Pastor (Dr.) P. F. Usman analyzing the achievement of the board constituted in 2018, noted that their achievement was not only based on the dogged determination and judicious application of funds by the Board Executives but attributed it to the Lord God, who enabled them in their decisions.

Explaining how the Board took the welfare of their staff as a priority, Usman said despite the hyperinflation in the country, the Board has increased staff salaries three times to encourage them and promised a new increase as soonest while also divulging the committee plan to work on the school sporting arena to be dedicated during the School’s founder Day Event coming up on January 24, 2023.

Pastor Usman itemized the facilities in the building which include; laboratories for sciences, Art Gallery, a Music lab, Computer Room, Board Room, Ultra-Modern Conference Hall, offices for the school bursar, accounts and administrative staff, and a store, with rooms for classrooms.

On his part, Presiding Elder Michael Adediran, Vice Chairman of the Board popular known as the Young Apostle said the purpose of embarking on building infrastructure for the school was to further position the school as a world-class known and renowned secondary school that every child who has the plan to pursue any course in sciences will aspire to be. He also added that the Board cherishes making the learning environment to be conducive for the students.

“Our laboratories can stand side by side with the best laboratory in any university in Nigeria. Though Nigeria’s educational system is challenged, ours which is a missionary school does not compromise standards. The school is self-referral to parents who have the same vision as us, giving the best for the children, especially in science”. Adediran added.

In their goodwill message, the Old Students Association of the school congratulated the Board that they were not surprised by what they saw because of the credibility of people on the board put together by the current LAWNA chairman. They also congratulated the management of the school, saying this is the beginning of greater things to come.

