England and Harry Kane will not be permitted to wear the ‘One Love’ armband at the Qatar World Cup.

According to the Telegraph, the FA have been told that players will not be allowed to wear the armband, which is designed to show solidarity with minority groups that are criminalised in Qatar.

The report states that FIFA held a standard meeting with team officials on Sunday, where it was revealed that their regulations do not allow any extra equipment to be worn.

“There is concern among some European nations who have pledged to wear the armband in Qatar that the team captain could be subject to a booking as soon as the game kicks off, although that has not yet been conveyed to the players,” the Telegraph article states.

Kane is one of 10 captains who have indicated they will wear the OneLove armband – which includes a “heart containing colours representative of all backgrounds”.

Nine of those ten national sides have qualified for this winter’s tournament in Qatar, where same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are criminalised.

