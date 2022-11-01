By Ediri Ejoh

THE average price of refilling 12.5 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, increased by 60.69 percent year-on-year, YoY, to N9, 906.5 in September 2022, from N6, 164.97 in the corresponding period of 2021.

Checks by Energy Vanguard, weekend, showed that the current price, apparently the highest in 2022, was driven by increased demand as more consumers continue to switch to the use of LPG, also known as cooking gas.

However, on month-on-month, MoM, the price of the product also increased marginally by 0.07 per cent to N9, 906.44 in September 2022, from N9, 899.34 in August 2022.

According to the latest National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, market report obtained by Energy Vanguard, Nigerians paid more for the product during the period.

The report, stated: “The average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for LPG increased by 0.07 percent month-on-month to N9, 906.44 in September 2022 from N9, 899.34 in August 2022 and increased by 60.69 percent year-on-year from N6, 164.97 in September 2021.”

The NBS report showed that the price of the product differed from one state to another, depending on some factors, especially location and logistics of delivering it to the market.

Specifically, the report disclosed that, “States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for LPG were: Cross River (N10, 937.50), Kogi (N10, 760.00) and Oyo (N10, 723.75).

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for LPG were Yobe (N8, 350.00), Katsina (N8, 545.56) and Taraba (N9, 025.78).”

Despite the high price of the product, the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has assured Nigerians of the availability of sustainable supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG otherwise known as cooking gas to meet the market demand, despite shut down of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG facility at Bonny Island over flood ravaging communities in Bayelsa state.

In a statement obtained by Energy Vanguard, President of NALPGAM, Oladapo Olatunbosun, said the Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG, remains committed to meeting domestic demand.

The NALPGAM President, who confirmed that the NLNG, had on October 20, 2022, shipped a cargo of LPG into the domestic market, said: “The dedicated vessel for shipment of LPG from the NLNG Plant in Bonny, Alfred Temile, arrived in Lagos on Thursday to discharge the product to the terminals in the state.

“The public should note that the supply of cooking gas from NLNG has not stopped.

“We should not give opportunity for further price hike due to speculated shortage of the product. We are already in hard times with the Russian/Ukraine war causing upset in the markets and the scarcity.”

Olatunbosun further stated that the association has been assured by NLNG to keep producing LPG based on the feed gas it receives from its gas suppliers, as production was expected to pick up after the flood recedes.

NALPGAM President also cautioned middlemen (Terminal owners/off-takers) in the LPG value chain not to take advantage of the hysteria in the market as a result of the flood which has also hampered the distribution of the product across the nation.

