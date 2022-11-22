ENGIE Energy Access, a leading provider of solar homes systems and mini-grid solutions in Nigeria and SubSaharan Africa, has restated that governments in Africa can significantly address the perennial power challenge being faced by many countries on the continent with alternative reliable and clean energy solutions including off-grid systems.

The company in recommending proactive steps to take to solve power inefficiency in Nigeria said that off-grid solutions such as mini-grids and solar home systems have proved to be triggers for socio-economic development particularly in unserved and under-served rural communities in many developing countries.

Kolawole Oluwamuyiwa, Head of Customer Experience, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, while speaking at the Western Africa Solar Week 2022 noted that partnership and collaboration with the private sector should be one of the significant strategies which governments should give consideration to, so as to achieve universal energy access for the people that need it most.

He explained that the company as a leading Pay-As-You-Go and mini-grids solutions provider in Africa is deploying innovative solutions that make affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy available for underserved and unserved communities in more than 11 states in Nigeria, impacting thousands of individuals, homes and small businesses in communities across the country.

According to him, the installation of the hybrid 90-kilowatt Gbangba mini-grid in Gbako Local Government Area of Niger State by ENGIE Energy Access has boosted the productive economy of the community as well as accounted for improved quality of life of the people and businesses significantly.

‘‘Our revolutionary hybrid 90-kilowatt mini-grid is a benchmark rural electrification project in Africa. The power plant was completed in December 2021 and formally inaugurated on April 12, 2022 by the Niger State Governor. The project was instrumental in breaking the the lack of access to electric power for the people of Gbangba community for over 100 years of its existence.

Since December 2021, ENGIE Energy Access has been delivering uninterrupted, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, reliable and affordable power to a wide range of customers – individuals, homes and businesses in the community. Over 1,500 lives are being directly impacted and their lives changed for the better,’’ he said.

Kolawole stressed that getting more private sector investors in the power sector would help in addressing challenges such as poor implementation of tariff policy, high and unsustainable losses in the distribution chain, energy theft and frequent grid collapse as experienced in recent times across the country.

On Solar Homes Systems, he explained that as an easy-to-set up renewable energy solution, it can give more Nigerians access to efficient power. ‘‘MySol Nigeria is a leading solar homes system (SHS) company that has connected more than 80,000 households to solar power and is impacting 400,000 more lives across Nigeria.These people now enjoy an on-grid experience with lights for TVs, radios, fans and small appliances and businesses can earn an additional income. Our commitment to Nigeria and Africa at large is that we will continue to innovate with ideas and to bridge the energy gap in Africa,’ he stated.

ENGIE Energy Access is a division of ENGIE, a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Sub-Saharan Africa has the world’s lowest energy access rate – with over half of its people unconnected. Solving this growing problem requires grand-scale innovation and this is what ENGIE Energy Access offers.

