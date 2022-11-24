President of the World Medical Association, Dr Osahon Enabulele (Photo : Vanguard Live)

President of the World Medical Association, Dr Osahon Enabulele has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Mental Health Bill to improve the health of Nigerians.

Enabulele made the call at the 2nd Vanguard Mental Health Summit that held on Thursday in Lagos.

He said, “The mental health bill is key to an improved society because like it was mentioned earlier, there is no health without mental health.

“Assenting to the bill will help achieve a stable mental health status for the country. It is very important because there are components of the bill that addresses the core causes of mental health issues.

“There are factors like poverty, depression and general low standard of living that could play a role in determining one’s mental health.

“This is my first official engagement with Vanguard and I want to thank the media organisation for this very important topic that has not gotten adequate engagement in this part of the world.

He further called for the creation of more awareness and for protection for those identified to be having mental health issues.

